5 Bulgarian levs to Uruguayan pesos

Convert BGN to UYU at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
109.97 uyu

1.00000 BGN = 21.99320 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Uruguayan Peso
1 BGN21.99320 UYU
5 BGN109.96600 UYU
10 BGN219.93200 UYU
20 BGN439.86400 UYU
50 BGN1099.66000 UYU
100 BGN2199.32000 UYU
250 BGN5498.30000 UYU
500 BGN10996.60000 UYU
1000 BGN21993.20000 UYU
2000 BGN43986.40000 UYU
5000 BGN109966.00000 UYU
10000 BGN219932.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 UYU0.04547 BGN
5 UYU0.22734 BGN
10 UYU0.45469 BGN
20 UYU0.90937 BGN
50 UYU2.27344 BGN
100 UYU4.54687 BGN
250 UYU11.36717 BGN
500 UYU22.73435 BGN
1000 UYU45.46870 BGN
2000 UYU90.93740 BGN
5000 UYU227.34350 BGN
10000 UYU454.68700 BGN