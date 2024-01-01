1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert UAH to SZL at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = L0.4315 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
UAH to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SZL
1 UAH to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43150.4545
Low0.41710.4171
Average0.42570.4341
Change2.86%-3.49%
1 UAH to SZL stats

The performance of UAH to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4315 and a 30 day low of 0.4171. This means the 30 day average was 0.4257. The change for UAH to SZL was 2.86.

The performance of UAH to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4545 and a 90 day low of 0.4171. This means the 90 day average was 0.4341. The change for UAH to SZL was -3.49.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Swazi Lilangeni
1 UAH0.43149 SZL
5 UAH2.15745 SZL
10 UAH4.31490 SZL
20 UAH8.62980 SZL
50 UAH21.57450 SZL
100 UAH43.14900 SZL
250 UAH107.87250 SZL
500 UAH215.74500 SZL
1000 UAH431.49000 SZL
2000 UAH862.98000 SZL
5000 UAH2,157.45000 SZL
10000 UAH4,314.90000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SZL2.31755 UAH
5 SZL11.58775 UAH
10 SZL23.17550 UAH
20 SZL46.35100 UAH
50 SZL115.87750 UAH
100 SZL231.75500 UAH
250 SZL579.38750 UAH
500 SZL1,158.77500 UAH
1000 SZL2,317.55000 UAH
2000 SZL4,635.10000 UAH
5000 SZL11,587.75000 UAH
10000 SZL23,175.50000 UAH