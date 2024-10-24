Ukrainian hryvnia to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0.431 today, reflecting a -0.905% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.001% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0.435 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.427 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.517% increase in value.