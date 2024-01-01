Ukrainian hryvnias to Moldovan leus today

Convert UAH to MDL at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = L0.4373 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
UAH to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MDL
1 UAH to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43730.4373
Low0.42230.4198
Average0.42800.4273
Change3.57%1.05%
1 UAH to MDL stats

The performance of UAH to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4373 and a 30 day low of 0.4223. This means the 30 day average was 0.4280. The change for UAH to MDL was 3.57.

The performance of UAH to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4373 and a 90 day low of 0.4198. This means the 90 day average was 0.4273. The change for UAH to MDL was 1.05.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Moldovan Leu
1 UAH0.43732 MDL
5 UAH2.18659 MDL
10 UAH4.37317 MDL
20 UAH8.74634 MDL
50 UAH21.86585 MDL
100 UAH43.73170 MDL
250 UAH109.32925 MDL
500 UAH218.65850 MDL
1000 UAH437.31700 MDL
2000 UAH874.63400 MDL
5000 UAH2,186.58500 MDL
10000 UAH4,373.17000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MDL2.28667 UAH
5 MDL11.43335 UAH
10 MDL22.86670 UAH
20 MDL45.73340 UAH
50 MDL114.33350 UAH
100 MDL228.66700 UAH
250 MDL571.66750 UAH
500 MDL1,143.33500 UAH
1000 MDL2,286.67000 UAH
2000 MDL4,573.34000 UAH
5000 MDL11,433.35000 UAH
10000 MDL22,866.70000 UAH