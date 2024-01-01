Convert MDL to UAH at the real exchange rate

5,000 Moldovan leus to Ukrainian hryvnias

5,000 mdl
11,348.05 uah

L1.000 MDL = ₴2.270 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:15
Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2291.3661.49883.4551.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1251.7331.901105.8712.0741.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34711.09761.1051.1970.992

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MDL2.26961 UAH
5 MDL11.34805 UAH
10 MDL22.69610 UAH
20 MDL45.39220 UAH
50 MDL113.48050 UAH
100 MDL226.96100 UAH
250 MDL567.40250 UAH
500 MDL1,134.80500 UAH
1000 MDL2,269.61000 UAH
2000 MDL4,539.22000 UAH
5000 MDL11,348.05000 UAH
10000 MDL22,696.10000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Moldovan Leu
1 UAH0.44060 MDL
5 UAH2.20302 MDL
10 UAH4.40604 MDL
20 UAH8.81208 MDL
50 UAH22.03020 MDL
100 UAH44.06040 MDL
250 UAH110.15100 MDL
500 UAH220.30200 MDL
1000 UAH440.60400 MDL
2000 UAH881.20800 MDL
5000 UAH2,203.02000 MDL
10000 UAH4,406.04000 MDL