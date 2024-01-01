100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert UAH to KZT at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ₸11.86 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KZT
1 UAH to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.029912.0299
Low11.640811.5809
Average11.799511.7375
Change1.87%2.40%
View full history

1 UAH to KZT stats

The performance of UAH to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.0299 and a 30 day low of 11.6408. This means the 30 day average was 11.7995. The change for UAH to KZT was 1.87.

The performance of UAH to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.0299 and a 90 day low of 11.5809. This means the 90 day average was 11.7375. The change for UAH to KZT was 2.40.

Track market ratesView UAH to KZT chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0790.7711.321.38417.6881.507
1 EUR1.08190.8310.8331.4261.49519.1081.628
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2971.201109.04711.7121.79522.941.954

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UAH11.85900 KZT
5 UAH59.29500 KZT
10 UAH118.59000 KZT
20 UAH237.18000 KZT
50 UAH592.95000 KZT
100 UAH1,185.90000 KZT
250 UAH2,964.75000 KZT
500 UAH5,929.50000 KZT
1000 UAH11,859.00000 KZT
2000 UAH23,718.00000 KZT
5000 UAH59,295.00000 KZT
10000 UAH118,590.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KZT0.08432 UAH
5 KZT0.42162 UAH
10 KZT0.84324 UAH
20 KZT1.68648 UAH
50 KZT4.21620 UAH
100 KZT8.43240 UAH
250 KZT21.08100 UAH
500 KZT42.16200 UAH
1000 KZT84.32400 UAH
2000 KZT168.64800 UAH
5000 KZT421.62000 UAH
10000 KZT843.24000 UAH