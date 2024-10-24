Ukrainian hryvnia to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 11.859 today, reflecting a 0.413% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.084% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 11.882 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 11.737 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.344% increase in value.