250 Ukrainian hryvnias to Kazakhstani tenges
Convert UAH to KZT at the real exchange rate
UAH to KZT conversion chart
1 UAH = 11.85900 KZT
0
|1 UAH to KZT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|12.0299
|12.0299
|Low
|11.6408
|11.5809
|Average
|11.7995
|11.7375
|Change
|1.87%
|2.40%
|View full history
1 UAH to KZT stats
The performance of UAH to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.0299 and a 30 day low of 11.6408. This means the 30 day average was 11.7995. The change for UAH to KZT was 1.87.
The performance of UAH to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.0299 and a 90 day low of 11.5809. This means the 90 day average was 11.7375. The change for UAH to KZT was 2.40.
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 UAH
|11.85900 KZT
|5 UAH
|59.29500 KZT
|10 UAH
|118.59000 KZT
|20 UAH
|237.18000 KZT
|50 UAH
|592.95000 KZT
|100 UAH
|1,185.90000 KZT
|250 UAH
|2,964.75000 KZT
|500 UAH
|5,929.50000 KZT
|1000 UAH
|11,859.00000 KZT
|2000 UAH
|23,718.00000 KZT
|5000 UAH
|59,295.00000 KZT
|10000 UAH
|118,590.00000 KZT