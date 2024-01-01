Convert KZT to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 Kazakhstani tenges to Ukrainian hryvnias

5 kzt
0.43 uah

₸1.000 KZT = ₴0.08651 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:20
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KZT0.08651 UAH
5 KZT0.43256 UAH
10 KZT0.86512 UAH
20 KZT1.73025 UAH
50 KZT4.32562 UAH
100 KZT8.65124 UAH
250 KZT21.62810 UAH
500 KZT43.25620 UAH
1000 KZT86.51240 UAH
2000 KZT173.02480 UAH
5000 KZT432.56200 UAH
10000 KZT865.12400 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UAH11.55900 KZT
5 UAH57.79500 KZT
10 UAH115.59000 KZT
20 UAH231.18000 KZT
50 UAH577.95000 KZT
100 UAH1,155.90000 KZT
250 UAH2,889.75000 KZT
500 UAH5,779.50000 KZT
1000 UAH11,559.00000 KZT
2000 UAH23,118.00000 KZT
5000 UAH57,795.00000 KZT
10000 UAH115,590.00000 KZT