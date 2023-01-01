100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert UAH to KZT at the real exchange rate

100 uah
1,307.82 kzt

1.00000 UAH = 13.07820 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:31 UTC
UAH to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 KZT
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.051787.56371.448351.658440.963918.9795
1GBP1.1534711.21315101.0061.670691.913031.1118321.8931
1USD0.950850.8243183.25921.377151.576910.916518.0465
1INR0.01142030.009900410.012010710.01654050.01893980.01100780.216751

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UAH13.07820 KZT
5 UAH65.39100 KZT
10 UAH130.78200 KZT
20 UAH261.56400 KZT
50 UAH653.91000 KZT
100 UAH1307.82000 KZT
250 UAH3269.55000 KZT
500 UAH6539.10000 KZT
1000 UAH13078.20000 KZT
2000 UAH26156.40000 KZT
5000 UAH65391.00000 KZT
10000 UAH130782.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KZT0.07646 UAH
5 KZT0.38232 UAH
10 KZT0.76463 UAH
20 KZT1.52927 UAH
50 KZT3.82317 UAH
100 KZT7.64634 UAH
250 KZT19.11585 UAH
500 KZT38.23170 UAH
1000 KZT76.46340 UAH
2000 KZT152.92680 UAH
5000 KZT382.31700 UAH
10000 KZT764.63400 UAH