10 Kazakhstani tenges to Ukrainian hryvnias

10 kzt
0.84 uah

1.00000 KZT = 0.08420 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KZT0.08420 UAH
5 KZT0.42101 UAH
10 KZT0.84202 UAH
20 KZT1.68403 UAH
50 KZT4.21008 UAH
100 KZT8.42016 UAH
250 KZT21.05040 UAH
500 KZT42.10080 UAH
1000 KZT84.20160 UAH
2000 KZT168.40320 UAH
5000 KZT421.00800 UAH
10000 KZT842.01600 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UAH11.87630 KZT
5 UAH59.38150 KZT
10 UAH118.76300 KZT
20 UAH237.52600 KZT
50 UAH593.81500 KZT
100 UAH1187.63000 KZT
250 UAH2969.07500 KZT
500 UAH5938.15000 KZT
1000 UAH11876.30000 KZT
2000 UAH23752.60000 KZT
5000 UAH59381.50000 KZT
10000 UAH118763.00000 KZT