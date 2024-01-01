5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Chinese yuan rmb
Convert UAH to CNY at the real exchange rate
UAH to CNY conversion chart
1 UAH = 0.17361 CNY
0
|1 UAH to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1737
|0.1782
|Low
|0.1709
|0.1709
|Average
|0.1722
|0.1736
|Change
|1.60%
|-2.07%
|View full history
1 UAH to CNY stats
The performance of UAH to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1737 and a 30 day low of 0.1709. This means the 30 day average was 0.1722. The change for UAH to CNY was 1.60.
The performance of UAH to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1782 and a 90 day low of 0.1709. This means the 90 day average was 0.1736. The change for UAH to CNY was -2.07.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1 CNY
|5.76013 UAH
|5 CNY
|28.80065 UAH
|10 CNY
|57.60130 UAH
|20 CNY
|115.20260 UAH
|50 CNY
|288.00650 UAH
|100 CNY
|576.01300 UAH
|250 CNY
|1,440.03250 UAH
|500 CNY
|2,880.06500 UAH
|1000 CNY
|5,760.13000 UAH
|2000 CNY
|11,520.26000 UAH
|5000 CNY
|28,800.65000 UAH
|10000 CNY
|57,601.30000 UAH