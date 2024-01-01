20 Ukrainian hryvnias to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert UAH to CNY at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ¥0.1736 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

UAH to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 UAH to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17370.1782
Low0.17090.1709
Average0.17220.1736
Change1.60%-2.07%
View full history

1 UAH to CNY stats

The performance of UAH to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1737 and a 30 day low of 0.1709. This means the 30 day average was 0.1722. The change for UAH to CNY was 1.60.

The performance of UAH to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1782 and a 90 day low of 0.1709. This means the 90 day average was 0.1736. The change for UAH to CNY was -2.07.

Track market ratesView UAH to CNY chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0730.7711.321.38217.7051.505
1 EUR1.08190.820.8321.4261.49319.1261.626
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.09711.7131.79422.9751.953

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UAH0.17361 CNY
5 UAH0.86804 CNY
10 UAH1.73607 CNY
20 UAH3.47214 CNY
50 UAH8.68035 CNY
100 UAH17.36070 CNY
250 UAH43.40175 CNY
500 UAH86.80350 CNY
1000 UAH173.60700 CNY
2000 UAH347.21400 CNY
5000 UAH868.03500 CNY
10000 UAH1,736.07000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CNY5.76013 UAH
5 CNY28.80065 UAH
10 CNY57.60130 UAH
20 CNY115.20260 UAH
50 CNY288.00650 UAH
100 CNY576.01300 UAH
250 CNY1,440.03250 UAH
500 CNY2,880.06500 UAH
1000 CNY5,760.13000 UAH
2000 CNY11,520.26000 UAH
5000 CNY28,800.65000 UAH
10000 CNY57,601.30000 UAH