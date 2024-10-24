Ukrainian hryvnia to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 0.174 today, reflecting a -0.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.051% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 0.174 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.173 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.148% decrease in value.