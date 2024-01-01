Convert SAR to NAD at the real exchange rate

5 Saudi riyals to Namibian dollars

5 sar
24.29 nad

SR1.000 SAR = $4.858 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.568279.21.370.93758.9331.5050.792
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.001203.80310.68443.0181.0990.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Namibian Dollar
1 SAR4.85811 NAD
5 SAR24.29055 NAD
10 SAR48.58110 NAD
20 SAR97.16220 NAD
50 SAR242.90550 NAD
100 SAR485.81100 NAD
250 SAR1,214.52750 NAD
500 SAR2,429.05500 NAD
1000 SAR4,858.11000 NAD
2000 SAR9,716.22000 NAD
5000 SAR24,290.55000 NAD
10000 SAR48,581.10000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 NAD0.20584 SAR
5 NAD1.02921 SAR
10 NAD2.05841 SAR
20 NAD4.11682 SAR
50 NAD10.29205 SAR
100 NAD20.58410 SAR
250 NAD51.46025 SAR
500 NAD102.92050 SAR
1000 NAD205.84100 SAR
2000 NAD411.68200 SAR
5000 NAD1,029.20500 SAR
10000 NAD2,058.41000 SAR