Convert SAR to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 Saudi riyal to Georgian laris

1 sar
0.75 gel

SR1.000 SAR = ₾0.7543 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.57279.21.3690.93558.9191.5010.79
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.73161.063204.00410.68343.051.0970.577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Saudi riyals to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Georgian Lari
1 SAR0.75434 GEL
5 SAR3.77168 GEL
10 SAR7.54335 GEL
20 SAR15.08670 GEL
50 SAR37.71675 GEL
100 SAR75.43350 GEL
250 SAR188.58375 GEL
500 SAR377.16750 GEL
1000 SAR754.33500 GEL
2000 SAR1,508.67000 GEL
5000 SAR3,771.67500 GEL
10000 SAR7,543.35000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Saudi Riyal
1 GEL1.32567 SAR
5 GEL6.62835 SAR
10 GEL13.25670 SAR
20 GEL26.51340 SAR
50 GEL66.28350 SAR
100 GEL132.56700 SAR
250 GEL331.41750 SAR
500 GEL662.83500 SAR
1000 GEL1,325.67000 SAR
2000 GEL2,651.34000 SAR
5000 GEL6,628.35000 SAR
10000 GEL13,256.70000 SAR