Saudi riyal to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Georgian laris is currently 0.754 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.073% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 0.759 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.744 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.476% increase in value.