10,000 gel
13,186.50 sar

₾1.000 GEL = SR1.319 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Saudi Riyal
1 GEL1.31865 SAR
5 GEL6.59325 SAR
10 GEL13.18650 SAR
20 GEL26.37300 SAR
50 GEL65.93250 SAR
100 GEL131.86500 SAR
250 GEL329.66250 SAR
500 GEL659.32500 SAR
1000 GEL1,318.65000 SAR
2000 GEL2,637.30000 SAR
5000 GEL6,593.25000 SAR
10000 GEL13,186.50000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Georgian Lari
1 SAR0.75835 GEL
5 SAR3.79177 GEL
10 SAR7.58353 GEL
20 SAR15.16706 GEL
50 SAR37.91765 GEL
100 SAR75.83530 GEL
250 SAR189.58825 GEL
500 SAR379.17650 GEL
1000 SAR758.35300 GEL
2000 SAR1,516.70600 GEL
5000 SAR3,791.76500 GEL
10000 SAR7,583.53000 GEL