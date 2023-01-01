1 Saudi riyal to Georgian laris

1.00000 SAR = 0.71668 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Georgian Lari
1 SAR0.71668 GEL
5 SAR3.58338 GEL
10 SAR7.16676 GEL
20 SAR14.33352 GEL
50 SAR35.83380 GEL
100 SAR71.66760 GEL
250 SAR179.16900 GEL
500 SAR358.33800 GEL
1000 SAR716.67600 GEL
2000 SAR1433.35200 GEL
5000 SAR3583.38000 GEL
10000 SAR7166.76000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Saudi Riyal
1 GEL1.39533 SAR
5 GEL6.97665 SAR
10 GEL13.95330 SAR
20 GEL27.90660 SAR
50 GEL69.76650 SAR
100 GEL139.53300 SAR
250 GEL348.83250 SAR
500 GEL697.66500 SAR
1000 GEL1395.33000 SAR
2000 GEL2790.66000 SAR
5000 GEL6976.65000 SAR
10000 GEL13953.30000 SAR