100 Russian rubles to Thai bahts

Convert RUB to THB at the real exchange rate

100 rub
41.92 thb

руб1.000 RUB = ฿0.4192 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4961.35683.577
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7750.8441.6011.45189.423
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3170.5771.0950.99261.15
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.501

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Thai Baht
1 RUB0.41925 THB
5 RUB2.09624 THB
10 RUB4.19248 THB
20 RUB8.38496 THB
50 RUB20.96240 THB
100 RUB41.92480 THB
250 RUB104.81200 THB
500 RUB209.62400 THB
1000 RUB419.24800 THB
2000 RUB838.49600 THB
5000 RUB2,096.24000 THB
10000 RUB4,192.48000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Russian Ruble
1 THB2.38522 RUB
5 THB11.92610 RUB
10 THB23.85220 RUB
20 THB47.70440 RUB
50 THB119.26100 RUB
100 THB238.52200 RUB
250 THB596.30500 RUB
500 THB1,192.61000 RUB
1000 THB2,385.22000 RUB
2000 THB4,770.44000 RUB
5000 THB11,926.10000 RUB
10000 THB23,852.20000 RUB