1,000 rsd
7.21 shp

РСД1.000 RSD = £0.007206 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 RSD0.00721 SHP
5 RSD0.03603 SHP
10 RSD0.07206 SHP
20 RSD0.14412 SHP
50 RSD0.36030 SHP
100 RSD0.72060 SHP
250 RSD1.80151 SHP
500 RSD3.60302 SHP
1000 RSD7.20603 SHP
2000 RSD14.41206 SHP
5000 RSD36.03015 SHP
10000 RSD72.06030 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Serbian Dinar
1 SHP138.77300 RSD
5 SHP693.86500 RSD
10 SHP1,387.73000 RSD
20 SHP2,775.46000 RSD
50 SHP6,938.65000 RSD
100 SHP13,877.30000 RSD
250 SHP34,693.25000 RSD
500 SHP69,386.50000 RSD
1000 SHP138,773.00000 RSD
2000 SHP277,546.00000 RSD
5000 SHP693,865.00000 RSD
10000 SHP1,387,730.00000 RSD