1,000 rsd
2,782.75 lkr

РСД1.000 RSD = Sr2.783 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:41
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RSD2.78275 LKR
5 RSD13.91375 LKR
10 RSD27.82750 LKR
20 RSD55.65500 LKR
50 RSD139.13750 LKR
100 RSD278.27500 LKR
250 RSD695.68750 LKR
500 RSD1,391.37500 LKR
1000 RSD2,782.75000 LKR
2000 RSD5,565.50000 LKR
5000 RSD13,913.75000 LKR
10000 RSD27,827.50000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 LKR0.35936 RSD
5 LKR1.79678 RSD
10 LKR3.59356 RSD
20 LKR7.18712 RSD
50 LKR17.96780 RSD
100 LKR35.93560 RSD
250 LKR89.83900 RSD
500 LKR179.67800 RSD
1000 LKR359.35600 RSD
2000 LKR718.71200 RSD
5000 LKR1,796.78000 RSD
10000 LKR3,593.56000 RSD