10 Serbian dinars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert RSD to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 rsd
30.53 lkr

1.00000 RSD = 3.05276 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Serbian dinars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RSD3.05276 LKR
5 RSD15.26380 LKR
10 RSD30.52760 LKR
20 RSD61.05520 LKR
50 RSD152.63800 LKR
100 RSD305.27600 LKR
250 RSD763.19000 LKR
500 RSD1526.38000 LKR
1000 RSD3052.76000 LKR
2000 RSD6105.52000 LKR
5000 RSD15263.80000 LKR
10000 RSD30527.60000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 LKR0.32757 RSD
5 LKR1.63787 RSD
10 LKR3.27573 RSD
20 LKR6.55146 RSD
50 LKR16.37865 RSD
100 LKR32.75730 RSD
250 LKR81.89325 RSD
500 LKR163.78650 RSD
1000 LKR327.57300 RSD
2000 LKR655.14600 RSD
5000 LKR1637.86500 RSD
10000 LKR3275.73000 RSD