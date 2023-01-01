1 Romanian leu to Seychellois rupees

Convert RON to SCR at the real exchange rate

1 ron
2.99 scr

1.00000 RON = 2.99037 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Seychellois Rupee
1 RON2.99037 SCR
5 RON14.95185 SCR
10 RON29.90370 SCR
20 RON59.80740 SCR
50 RON149.51850 SCR
100 RON299.03700 SCR
250 RON747.59250 SCR
500 RON1495.18500 SCR
1000 RON2990.37000 SCR
2000 RON5980.74000 SCR
5000 RON14951.85000 SCR
10000 RON29903.70000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 SCR0.33441 RON
5 SCR1.67204 RON
10 SCR3.34407 RON
20 SCR6.68814 RON
50 SCR16.72035 RON
100 SCR33.44070 RON
250 SCR83.60175 RON
500 SCR167.20350 RON
1000 SCR334.40700 RON
2000 SCR668.81400 RON
5000 SCR1672.03500 RON
10000 SCR3344.07000 RON