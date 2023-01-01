5 Romanian leus to Nigerian nairas

Convert RON to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 ron
993.47 ngn

1.00000 RON = 198.69400 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Romanian leus to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Nigerian Naira
1 RON198.69400 NGN
5 RON993.47000 NGN
10 RON1986.94000 NGN
20 RON3973.88000 NGN
50 RON9934.70000 NGN
100 RON19869.40000 NGN
250 RON49673.50000 NGN
500 RON99347.00000 NGN
1000 RON198694.00000 NGN
2000 RON397388.00000 NGN
5000 RON993470.00000 NGN
10000 RON1986940.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Romanian Leu
1 NGN0.00503 RON
5 NGN0.02516 RON
10 NGN0.05033 RON
20 NGN0.10066 RON
50 NGN0.25164 RON
100 NGN0.50329 RON
250 NGN1.25822 RON
500 NGN2.51644 RON
1000 NGN5.03288 RON
2000 NGN10.06576 RON
5000 NGN25.16440 RON
10000 NGN50.32880 RON