Romanian leu to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Nigerian nairas is currently 328.759 today, reflecting a 0.226% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 2.147% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 329.732 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 320.167 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 1.458% increase in value.