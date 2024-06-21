루마니아 레우 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 321.065 today, reflecting a -0.371% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.764% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 327.216 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 318.940 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -1.294% decrease in value.