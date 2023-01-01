5 Romanian leus to Jamaican dollars

Convert RON to JMD at the real exchange rate

5 ron
171.04 jmd

1.00000 RON = 34.20840 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Romanian leus to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Jamaican Dollar
1 RON34.20840 JMD
5 RON171.04200 JMD
10 RON342.08400 JMD
20 RON684.16800 JMD
50 RON1710.42000 JMD
100 RON3420.84000 JMD
250 RON8552.10000 JMD
500 RON17104.20000 JMD
1000 RON34208.40000 JMD
2000 RON68416.80000 JMD
5000 RON171042.00000 JMD
10000 RON342084.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 JMD0.02923 RON
5 JMD0.14616 RON
10 JMD0.29233 RON
20 JMD0.58465 RON
50 JMD1.46163 RON
100 JMD2.92326 RON
250 JMD7.30815 RON
500 JMD14.61630 RON
1000 JMD29.23260 RON
2000 JMD58.46520 RON
5000 JMD146.16300 RON
10000 JMD292.32600 RON