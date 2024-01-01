5 Romanian leus to Jamaican dollars

Convert RON to JMD at the real exchange rate

5 ron
168.15 jmd

1.00000 RON = 33.63050 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.928551.350851.531630.7945651.346350.8826582.9906
1 EUR1.0769511.45481.649490.855651.449950.95058589.3767
1 CAD0.7402750.68738111.133830.5881960.9966690.65340361.4358
1 AUD0.65290.6062490.8819710.5187720.8790320.57628254.1846

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Jamaican Dollar
1 RON33.63050 JMD
5 RON168.15250 JMD
10 RON336.30500 JMD
20 RON672.61000 JMD
50 RON1681.52500 JMD
100 RON3363.05000 JMD
250 RON8407.62500 JMD
500 RON16815.25000 JMD
1000 RON33630.50000 JMD
2000 RON67261.00000 JMD
5000 RON168152.50000 JMD
10000 RON336305.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 JMD0.02973 RON
5 JMD0.14867 RON
10 JMD0.29735 RON
20 JMD0.59470 RON
50 JMD1.48674 RON
100 JMD2.97349 RON
250 JMD7.43373 RON
500 JMD14.86745 RON
1000 JMD29.73490 RON
2000 JMD59.46980 RON
5000 JMD148.67450 RON
10000 JMD297.34900 RON