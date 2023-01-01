20 Jamaican dollars to Romanian leus

Convert JMD to RON at the real exchange rate

20 jmd
0.59 ron

1.00000 JMD = 0.02936 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:47
How to convert Jamaican dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 JMD0.02936 RON
5 JMD0.14679 RON
10 JMD0.29359 RON
20 JMD0.58718 RON
50 JMD1.46795 RON
100 JMD2.93589 RON
250 JMD7.33973 RON
500 JMD14.67945 RON
1000 JMD29.35890 RON
2000 JMD58.71780 RON
5000 JMD146.79450 RON
10000 JMD293.58900 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Jamaican Dollar
1 RON34.06130 JMD
5 RON170.30650 JMD
10 RON340.61300 JMD
20 RON681.22600 JMD
50 RON1703.06500 JMD
100 RON3406.13000 JMD
250 RON8515.32500 JMD
500 RON17030.65000 JMD
1000 RON34061.30000 JMD
2000 RON68122.60000 JMD
5000 RON170306.50000 JMD
10000 RON340613.00000 JMD