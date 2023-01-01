10 Jamaican dollars to Romanian leus

Convert JMD to RON at the real exchange rate

10 jmd
0.29 ron

1.00000 JMD = 0.02936 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:46
How to convert Jamaican dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 JMD0.02936 RON
5 JMD0.14681 RON
10 JMD0.29362 RON
20 JMD0.58723 RON
50 JMD1.46808 RON
100 JMD2.93616 RON
250 JMD7.34040 RON
500 JMD14.68080 RON
1000 JMD29.36160 RON
2000 JMD58.72320 RON
5000 JMD146.80800 RON
10000 JMD293.61600 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Jamaican Dollar
1 RON34.05800 JMD
5 RON170.29000 JMD
10 RON340.58000 JMD
20 RON681.16000 JMD
50 RON1702.90000 JMD
100 RON3405.80000 JMD
250 RON8514.50000 JMD
500 RON17029.00000 JMD
1000 RON34058.00000 JMD
2000 RON68116.00000 JMD
5000 RON170290.00000 JMD
10000 RON340580.00000 JMD