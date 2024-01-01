Paraguayan guaranis to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert PYG to LKR at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = Sr0.03683 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PYG to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 PYG to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03890.0400
Low0.03680.0368
Average0.03760.0388
Change-5.34%-7.93%
View full history

1 PYG to LKR stats

The performance of PYG to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0389 and a 30 day low of 0.0368. This means the 30 day average was 0.0376. The change for PYG to LKR was -5.34.

The performance of PYG to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0400 and a 90 day low of 0.0368. This means the 90 day average was 0.0388. The change for PYG to LKR was -7.93.

Track market ratesView PYG to LKR chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.50484.070.92657.8891.321.3820.771
1 AUD0.665155.9110.61638.4990.8780.9190.513
1 INR0.0120.01810.0110.6890.0160.0160.009
1 EUR1.081.62390.771162.5031.4251.4930.832

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guarani

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PYG0.03683 LKR
5 PYG0.18416 LKR
10 PYG0.36832 LKR
20 PYG0.73663 LKR
50 PYG1.84159 LKR
100 PYG3.68317 LKR
250 PYG9.20793 LKR
500 PYG18.41585 LKR
1000 PYG36.83170 LKR
2000 PYG73.66340 LKR
5000 PYG184.15850 LKR
10000 PYG368.31700 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Paraguayan Guarani
1 LKR27.15050 PYG
5 LKR135.75250 PYG
10 LKR271.50500 PYG
20 LKR543.01000 PYG
50 LKR1,357.52500 PYG
100 LKR2,715.05000 PYG
250 LKR6,787.62500 PYG
500 LKR13,575.25000 PYG
1000 LKR27,150.50000 PYG
2000 LKR54,301.00000 PYG
5000 LKR135,752.50000 PYG
10000 LKR271,505.00000 PYG