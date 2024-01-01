Paraguayan guaranis to Australian dollars today
Convert PYG to AUD at the real exchange rate
PYG to AUD conversion chart
1 PYG = 0.00019 AUD
0
|1 PYG to AUD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Low
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Average
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Change
|1.60%
|-6.34%
|View full history
1 PYG to AUD stats
The performance of PYG to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for PYG to AUD was 1.60.
The performance of PYG to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for PYG to AUD was -6.34.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
|1 AUD
|5,291.28000 PYG
|5 AUD
|26,456.40000 PYG
|10 AUD
|52,912.80000 PYG
|20 AUD
|105,825.60000 PYG
|50 AUD
|264,564.00000 PYG
|100 AUD
|529,128.00000 PYG
|250 AUD
|1,322,820.00000 PYG
|500 AUD
|2,645,640.00000 PYG
|1000 AUD
|5,291,280.00000 PYG
|2000 AUD
|10,582,560.00000 PYG
|5000 AUD
|26,456,400.00000 PYG
|10000 AUD
|52,912,800.00000 PYG