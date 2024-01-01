Paraguayan guaranis to US dollars today

Convert PYG to USD

₲1.000 PYG = $0.0001255 USD

Mid-market exchange rate
PYG to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

USD
1 PYG to USD Last 30 days Last 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-2.29%-4.99%
1 PYG to USD stats

The performance of PYG to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for PYG to USD was -2.29.

The performance of PYG to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for PYG to USD was -4.99.

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / US Dollar
1 PYG0.00013 USD
5 PYG0.00063 USD
10 PYG0.00125 USD
20 PYG0.00251 USD
50 PYG0.00627 USD
100 PYG0.01255 USD
250 PYG0.03137 USD
500 PYG0.06275 USD
1000 PYG0.12549 USD
2000 PYG0.25099 USD
5000 PYG0.62747 USD
10000 PYG1.25493 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 USD7,968.55000 PYG
5 USD39,842.75000 PYG
10 USD79,685.50000 PYG
20 USD159,371.00000 PYG
50 USD398,427.50000 PYG
100 USD796,855.00000 PYG
250 USD1,992,137.50000 PYG
500 USD3,984,275.00000 PYG
1000 USD7,968,550.00000 PYG
2000 USD15,937,100.00000 PYG
5000 USD39,842,750.00000 PYG
10000 USD79,685,500.00000 PYG