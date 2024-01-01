Paraguayan guaranis to Kenyan shillings today

Convert PYG to KES at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = Ksh0.01621 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:48
PYG to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 PYG to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01660.0173
Low0.01620.0162
Average0.01650.0167
Change-2.06%-6.03%
1 PYG to KES stats

The performance of PYG to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0166 and a 30 day low of 0.0162. This means the 30 day average was 0.0165. The change for PYG to KES was -2.06.

The performance of PYG to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0173 and a 90 day low of 0.0162. This means the 90 day average was 0.0167. The change for PYG to KES was -6.03.

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.5038784.07360.9263557.88041.319651.382450.770683
1 AUD0.66495155.90470.6159838.48760.8775010.919260.512466
1 INR0.01189430.017887610.01101840.6884490.01569640.01644330.00916677
1 EUR1.07951.6234390.7575162.48191.424561.492350.83196

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Kenyan Shilling
1 PYG0.01621 KES
5 PYG0.08105 KES
10 PYG0.16210 KES
20 PYG0.32419 KES
50 PYG0.81048 KES
100 PYG1.62095 KES
250 PYG4.05238 KES
500 PYG8.10475 KES
1000 PYG16.20950 KES
2000 PYG32.41900 KES
5000 PYG81.04750 KES
10000 PYG162.09500 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Paraguayan Guarani
1 KES61.69220 PYG
5 KES308.46100 PYG
10 KES616.92200 PYG
20 KES1233.84400 PYG
50 KES3084.61000 PYG
100 KES6169.22000 PYG
250 KES15423.05000 PYG
500 KES30846.10000 PYG
1000 KES61692.20000 PYG
2000 KES123384.40000 PYG
5000 KES308461.00000 PYG
10000 KES616922.00000 PYG