5 pyg
0 kes

1.00000 PYG = 0.02144 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Kenyan Shilling
1 PYG0.02144 KES
5 PYG0.10722 KES
10 PYG0.21443 KES
20 PYG0.42887 KES
50 PYG1.07217 KES
100 PYG2.14434 KES
250 PYG5.36085 KES
500 PYG10.72170 KES
1000 PYG21.44340 KES
2000 PYG42.88680 KES
5000 PYG107.21700 KES
10000 PYG214.43400 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Paraguayan Guarani
1 KES46.63430 PYG
5 KES233.17150 PYG
10 KES466.34300 PYG
20 KES932.68600 PYG
50 KES2331.71500 PYG
100 KES4663.43000 PYG
250 KES11658.57500 PYG
500 KES23317.15000 PYG
1000 KES46634.30000 PYG
2000 KES93268.60000 PYG
5000 KES233171.50000 PYG
10000 KES466343.00000 PYG