1 Paraguayan guarani to Bulgarian levs

Convert PYG to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 pyg
0.00 bgn

1.00000 PYG = 0.00024 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guarani

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Bulgarian Lev
1 PYG0.00024 BGN
5 PYG0.00122 BGN
10 PYG0.00244 BGN
20 PYG0.00487 BGN
50 PYG0.01218 BGN
100 PYG0.02435 BGN
250 PYG0.06088 BGN
500 PYG0.12177 BGN
1000 PYG0.24353 BGN
2000 PYG0.48707 BGN
5000 PYG1.21767 BGN
10000 PYG2.43534 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BGN4106.20000 PYG
5 BGN20531.00000 PYG
10 BGN41062.00000 PYG
20 BGN82124.00000 PYG
50 BGN205310.00000 PYG
100 BGN410620.00000 PYG
250 BGN1026550.00000 PYG
500 BGN2053100.00000 PYG
1000 BGN4106200.00000 PYG
2000 BGN8212400.00000 PYG
5000 BGN20531000.00000 PYG
10000 BGN41062000.00000 PYG