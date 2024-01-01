Philippine pesos to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert PHP to KYD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = $0.01417 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
PHP to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KYD
1 PHP to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01470.0148
Low0.01420.0140
Average0.01440.0144
Change-3.14%0.99%
1 PHP to KYD stats

The performance of PHP to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0147 and a 30 day low of 0.0142. This means the 30 day average was 0.0144. The change for PHP to KYD was -3.14.

The performance of PHP to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0148 and a 90 day low of 0.0140. This means the 90 day average was 0.0144. The change for PHP to KYD was 0.99.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.24151.9357.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.039109.9425.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.23164.057.682
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513917.884101.1134.735

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 PHP0.01417 KYD
5 PHP0.07086 KYD
10 PHP0.14172 KYD
20 PHP0.28343 KYD
50 PHP0.70858 KYD
100 PHP1.41716 KYD
250 PHP3.54290 KYD
500 PHP7.08580 KYD
1000 PHP14.17160 KYD
2000 PHP28.34320 KYD
5000 PHP70.85800 KYD
10000 PHP141.71600 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 KYD70.56390 PHP
5 KYD352.81950 PHP
10 KYD705.63900 PHP
20 KYD1,411.27800 PHP
50 KYD3,528.19500 PHP
100 KYD7,056.39000 PHP
250 KYD17,640.97500 PHP
500 KYD35,281.95000 PHP
1000 KYD70,563.90000 PHP
2000 KYD141,127.80000 PHP
5000 KYD352,819.50000 PHP
10000 KYD705,639.00000 PHP