$1.000 KYD = ₱70.80 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PHP
1 KYD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High70.806171.4570
Low68.157167.7339
Average69.397869.2822
Change3.59%-0.64%
1 KYD to PHP stats

The performance of KYD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 70.8061 and a 30 day low of 68.1571. This means the 30 day average was 69.3978. The change for KYD to PHP was 3.59.

The performance of KYD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 71.4570 and a 90 day low of 67.7339. This means the 90 day average was 69.2822. The change for KYD to PHP was -0.64.

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0730.9271.32217.791.5061.3830.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07990.67711.42619.1871.6251.4910.835
1 SGD0.75663.60.701113.4581.141.0460.585

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 KYD70.80280 PHP
5 KYD354.01400 PHP
10 KYD708.02800 PHP
20 KYD1,416.05600 PHP
50 KYD3,540.14000 PHP
100 KYD7,080.28000 PHP
250 KYD17,700.70000 PHP
500 KYD35,401.40000 PHP
1000 KYD70,802.80000 PHP
2000 KYD141,605.60000 PHP
5000 KYD354,014.00000 PHP
10000 KYD708,028.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 PHP0.01412 KYD
5 PHP0.07062 KYD
10 PHP0.14124 KYD
20 PHP0.28247 KYD
50 PHP0.70619 KYD
100 PHP1.41237 KYD
250 PHP3.53093 KYD
500 PHP7.06185 KYD
1000 PHP14.12370 KYD
2000 PHP28.24740 KYD
5000 PHP70.61850 KYD
10000 PHP141.23700 KYD