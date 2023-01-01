5 Philippine pesos to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert PHP to KYD at the real exchange rate

5 php
0.07 kyd

1.00000 PHP = 0.01480 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.325350.905851.467460.784561288.1141.047.10005
1 CAD0.75451810.6834711.107220.591964971.894106.4175.35711
1 EUR1.103951.4631211.620.8661151422155.7057.8381
1 AUD0.681450.903160.61728310.534638877.77696.11174.83833

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 PHP0.01480 KYD
5 PHP0.07402 KYD
10 PHP0.14805 KYD
20 PHP0.29610 KYD
50 PHP0.74024 KYD
100 PHP1.48048 KYD
250 PHP3.70120 KYD
500 PHP7.40240 KYD
1000 PHP14.80480 KYD
2000 PHP29.60960 KYD
5000 PHP74.02400 KYD
10000 PHP148.04800 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 KYD67.54570 PHP
5 KYD337.72850 PHP
10 KYD675.45700 PHP
20 KYD1350.91400 PHP
50 KYD3377.28500 PHP
100 KYD6754.57000 PHP
250 KYD16886.42500 PHP
500 KYD33772.85000 PHP
1000 KYD67545.70000 PHP
2000 KYD135091.40000 PHP
5000 KYD337728.50000 PHP
10000 KYD675457.00000 PHP