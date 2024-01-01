Philippine pesos to Honduran lempiras today

Convert PHP to HNL at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = L0.4340 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:20
PHP to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HNL
1 PHP to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44510.4473
Low0.43020.4228
Average0.43800.4373
Change-2.11%2.42%
1 PHP to HNL stats

The performance of PHP to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4451 and a 30 day low of 0.4302. This means the 30 day average was 0.4380. The change for PHP to HNL was -2.11.

The performance of PHP to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4473 and a 90 day low of 0.4228. This means the 90 day average was 0.4373. The change for PHP to HNL was 2.42.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 PHP0.43397 HNL
5 PHP2.16986 HNL
10 PHP4.33971 HNL
20 PHP8.67942 HNL
50 PHP21.69855 HNL
100 PHP43.39710 HNL
250 PHP108.49275 HNL
500 PHP216.98550 HNL
1000 PHP433.97100 HNL
2000 PHP867.94200 HNL
5000 PHP2,169.85500 HNL
10000 PHP4,339.71000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Philippine Peso
1 HNL2.30430 PHP
5 HNL11.52150 PHP
10 HNL23.04300 PHP
20 HNL46.08600 PHP
50 HNL115.21500 PHP
100 HNL230.43000 PHP
250 HNL576.07500 PHP
500 HNL1,152.15000 PHP
1000 HNL2,304.30000 PHP
2000 HNL4,608.60000 PHP
5000 HNL11,521.50000 PHP
10000 HNL23,043.00000 PHP