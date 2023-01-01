5000 Philippine pesos to Honduran lempiras

Convert PHP to HNL at the real exchange rate

5000 php
2233.41 hnl

1.00000 PHP = 0.44668 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
How to convert Philippine pesos to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 PHP0.44668 HNL
5 PHP2.23341 HNL
10 PHP4.46682 HNL
20 PHP8.93364 HNL
50 PHP22.33410 HNL
100 PHP44.66820 HNL
250 PHP111.67050 HNL
500 PHP223.34100 HNL
1000 PHP446.68200 HNL
2000 PHP893.36400 HNL
5000 PHP2233.41000 HNL
10000 PHP4466.82000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Philippine Peso
1 HNL2.23873 PHP
5 HNL11.19365 PHP
10 HNL22.38730 PHP
20 HNL44.77460 PHP
50 HNL111.93650 PHP
100 HNL223.87300 PHP
250 HNL559.68250 PHP
500 HNL1119.36500 PHP
1000 HNL2238.73000 PHP
2000 HNL4477.46000 PHP
5000 HNL11193.65000 PHP
10000 HNL22387.30000 PHP