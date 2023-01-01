Mexican pesos to CFP francs today

Convert MXN to XPF at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
6364 xpf

1.00000 MXN = 6.36370 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921651.376283.23740.8052180.88811.546674.88375
1 EUR1.0850511.4932590.31670.87370.963651.678225.29911
1 CAD0.7266390.669682160.48350.5851020.6453281.123873.54872
1 INR0.01201380.01107210.016533410.009673750.01066950.01858140.0586725

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / CFP Franc
1 MXN6.36370 XPF
5 MXN31.81850 XPF
10 MXN63.63700 XPF
20 MXN127.27400 XPF
50 MXN318.18500 XPF
100 MXN636.37000 XPF
250 MXN1590.92500 XPF
500 MXN3181.85000 XPF
1000 MXN6363.70000 XPF
2000 MXN12727.40000 XPF
5000 MXN31818.50000 XPF
10000 MXN63637.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mexican Peso
1 XPF0.15714 MXN
5 XPF0.78570 MXN
10 XPF1.57141 MXN
20 XPF3.14282 MXN
50 XPF7.85705 MXN
100 XPF15.71410 MXN
250 XPF39.28525 MXN
500 XPF78.57050 MXN
1000 XPF157.14100 MXN
2000 XPF314.28200 MXN
5000 XPF785.70500 MXN
10000 XPF1571.41000 MXN