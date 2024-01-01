50 CFP francs to Mexican pesos

Convert XPF to MXN at the real exchange rate

50 xpf
7.74 mxn

1.00000 XPF = 0.15487 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3270518.5730.9121583.07250.7834841.485111.33455
1 SGD0.753551113.99570.68732762.59940.5903951.119111.00565
1 ZAR0.05384170.071450510.04910994.472760.0421840.07996080.0718543
1 EUR1.096351.4549120.3625191.07650.858961.62821.46313

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mexican Peso
1 XPF0.15487 MXN
5 XPF0.77436 MXN
10 XPF1.54872 MXN
20 XPF3.09744 MXN
50 XPF7.74360 MXN
100 XPF15.48720 MXN
250 XPF38.71800 MXN
500 XPF77.43600 MXN
1000 XPF154.87200 MXN
2000 XPF309.74400 MXN
5000 XPF774.36000 MXN
10000 XPF1548.72000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / CFP Franc
1 MXN6.45696 XPF
5 MXN32.28480 XPF
10 MXN64.56960 XPF
20 MXN129.13920 XPF
50 MXN322.84800 XPF
100 MXN645.69600 XPF
250 MXN1614.24000 XPF
500 MXN3228.48000 XPF
1000 MXN6456.96000 XPF
2000 MXN12913.92000 XPF
5000 MXN32284.80000 XPF
10000 MXN64569.60000 XPF