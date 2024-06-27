CFP francs to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Mexican pesos is currently 0.164 today, reflecting a 0.827% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -1.356% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.167 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.161 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.894% increase in value.