Convert MXN to XPF at the real exchange rate

Mexican pesos to CFP francs today

1000 mxn
5965 xpf

Mex$1.000 MXN = ₣5.965 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.3750583.5560.7848370.897751.512175.3663
1 EUR1.074111.4769489.74750.842970.9643151.624235.76394
1 CAD0.7272460.677075160.76580.570770.6528851.099723.90262
1 INR0.0119680.01114240.016456610.009392950.01074430.01809770.064224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / CFP Franc
1 MXN5.96504 XPF
5 MXN29.82520 XPF
10 MXN59.65040 XPF
20 MXN119.30080 XPF
50 MXN298.25200 XPF
100 MXN596.50400 XPF
250 MXN1491.26000 XPF
500 MXN2982.52000 XPF
1000 MXN5965.04000 XPF
2000 MXN11930.08000 XPF
5000 MXN29825.20000 XPF
10000 MXN59650.40000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mexican Peso
1 XPF0.16764 MXN
5 XPF0.83822 MXN
10 XPF1.67644 MXN
20 XPF3.35288 MXN
50 XPF8.38220 MXN
100 XPF16.76440 MXN
250 XPF41.91100 MXN
500 XPF83.82200 MXN
1000 XPF167.64400 MXN
2000 XPF335.28800 MXN
5000 XPF838.22000 MXN
10000 XPF1676.44000 MXN