Convert MXN to XPF at the real exchange rate

10 Mexican pesos to CFP francs

10 mxn
60 xpf

Mex$1.000 MXN = ₣5.965 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:14
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37583.5570.7850.8981.5125.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7530.8430.9641.6245.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7690.5710.6531.13.903
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / CFP Franc
1 MXN5,96452 XPF
5 MXN29,82260 XPF
10 MXN59,64520 XPF
20 MXN119,29040 XPF
50 MXN298,22600 XPF
100 MXN596,45200 XPF
250 MXN1.491,13000 XPF
500 MXN2.982,26000 XPF
1000 MXN5.964,52000 XPF
2000 MXN11.929,04000 XPF
5000 MXN29.822,60000 XPF
10000 MXN59.645,20000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mexican Peso
1 XPF0,16766 MXN
5 XPF0,83829 MXN
10 XPF1,67658 MXN
20 XPF3,35316 MXN
50 XPF8,38290 MXN
100 XPF16,76580 MXN
250 XPF41,91450 MXN
500 XPF83,82900 MXN
1000 XPF167,65800 MXN
2000 XPF335,31600 MXN
5000 XPF838,29000 MXN
10000 XPF1.676,58000 MXN