1,000 mxn
5,155.35 kgs

1.00000 MXN = 5.15535 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:39
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921251.376183.23170.8048940.88771.546314.8809
1 EUR1.085511.4937690.3480.87380.963551.678525.29822
1 CAD0.7266910.669453160.48380.5849090.6450841.123693.54691
1 INR0.01201470.01106830.016533410.009670520.01066540.01857840.0586423

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 MXN5.15535 KGS
5 MXN25.77675 KGS
10 MXN51.55350 KGS
20 MXN103.10700 KGS
50 MXN257.76750 KGS
100 MXN515.53500 KGS
250 MXN1288.83750 KGS
500 MXN2577.67500 KGS
1000 MXN5155.35000 KGS
2000 MXN10310.70000 KGS
5000 MXN25776.75000 KGS
10000 MXN51553.50000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Mexican Peso
1 KGS0.19397 MXN
5 KGS0.96986 MXN
10 KGS1.93973 MXN
20 KGS3.87946 MXN
50 KGS9.69865 MXN
100 KGS19.39730 MXN
250 KGS48.49325 MXN
500 KGS96.98650 MXN
1000 KGS193.97300 MXN
2000 KGS387.94600 MXN
5000 KGS969.86500 MXN
10000 KGS1939.73000 MXN