1.00000 KGS = 0.19174 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
1 GBP1.2723511.697571.884271.15955105.7554.672711.09516
1 CAD0.7495130.58907811.109980.68308362.2982.752590.645143
1 AUD0.675250.5307110.90091910.61540256.12542.479860.581221

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Mexican Peso
1 KGS0.19174 MXN
5 KGS0.95871 MXN
10 KGS1.91742 MXN
20 KGS3.83484 MXN
50 KGS9.58710 MXN
100 KGS19.17420 MXN
250 KGS47.93550 MXN
500 KGS95.87100 MXN
1000 KGS191.74200 MXN
2000 KGS383.48400 MXN
5000 KGS958.71000 MXN
10000 KGS1917.42000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 MXN5.21534 KGS
5 MXN26.07670 KGS
10 MXN52.15340 KGS
20 MXN104.30680 KGS
50 MXN260.76700 KGS
100 MXN521.53400 KGS
250 MXN1303.83500 KGS
500 MXN2607.67000 KGS
1000 MXN5215.34000 KGS
2000 MXN10430.68000 KGS
5000 MXN26076.70000 KGS
10000 MXN52153.40000 KGS