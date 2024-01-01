50 Malagasy ariaries to Bulgarian levs

Convert MGA to BGN at the real exchange rate

50 mga
0.02 bgn

Ar1.000 MGA = лв0.0004087 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bulgarian Lev
1 MGA0.00041 BGN
5 MGA0.00204 BGN
10 MGA0.00409 BGN
20 MGA0.00817 BGN
50 MGA0.02043 BGN
100 MGA0.04087 BGN
250 MGA0.10217 BGN
500 MGA0.20434 BGN
1000 MGA0.40869 BGN
2000 MGA0.81738 BGN
5000 MGA2.04344 BGN
10000 MGA4.08688 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Malagasy Ariary
1 BGN2,446.85000 MGA
5 BGN12,234.25000 MGA
10 BGN24,468.50000 MGA
20 BGN48,937.00000 MGA
50 BGN122,342.50000 MGA
100 BGN244,685.00000 MGA
250 BGN611,712.50000 MGA
500 BGN1,223,425.00000 MGA
1000 BGN2,446,850.00000 MGA
2000 BGN4,893,700.00000 MGA
5000 BGN12,234,250.00000 MGA
10000 BGN24,468,500.00000 MGA